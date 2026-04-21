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The Brainwashed Fools Can't See He's Freeing Us
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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At some point you have to ask why. Why the attempts on his very life? Why the nonstop 24/7 lies and propaganda? Why is the most attacked, watched, criticized, and abused man on the planet the one trying to save you?


Julie cuts through the noise in this episode of Donut Drops. The fake news propagandists and agents for the globalists will bash everything President Trump does — it's so over the top, so egregious, so pathological it's created a whole new term of mental illness. The people who've fallen for it are weak, easily swayed, and lack common sense. Yet they stand firm in their delusions.


Is it the meds they're on? Possession? Past abuse? Ego? The vaccines? Probably a combination of all of the above.


What's so tragic? The brainwashed fools don't even see the man is actually freeing us. He's fighting an army of deranged and evil lunatics who hate all of us — and it's worldwide. The deep state globalist Luciferian families want us enslaved and dead. They just can't see it.


They need our prayers. That's all we can do for them right now.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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deep statepropagandaglobalistsdonald trumpluciferianmental illnessbrainwashedjuliejohn michael chambersdonut drops
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