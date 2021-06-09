© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW TO STOP HOSPITALS FROM KILLING US (SOME GOOD ADVICE FROM 2012)
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 09, 2021
mirrored from yt
Tyrone Magnus channel
4 jumbo jets a week back in 2012 when this video was made.
Now in 2021 with the bs19 shots just imagine how many folks are being killed.
BUT no one can take legal action now.
Tyrone Magnus channel
4 jumbo jets a week back in 2012 when this video was made.
Now in 2021 with the bs19 shots just imagine how many folks are being killed.
BUT no one can take legal action now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.