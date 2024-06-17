© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even though there are still no major changes in the theater of military operations in Ukraine, Russian troops continue to advance slowly in all directions of the front. According to war correspondents from both sides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the defensive even in those sectors of the front where a sufficiently large number of Ukrainian Army personnel is still being recorded. At the same time, war correspondents note that the Ukrainian Army, even despite numerous failures on the battlefield, is trying to carry out counterattacks in some areas of the front.....................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
