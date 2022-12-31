Create New Account
Harmeet Dhillon Responds To Major Legal Victory For Donald Trump Against The J6 Committee - Tulsi
GalacticStorm
"So this January 6 committee, as we all know, has been going on for a year and a half. And I would call it an extended advertisement, with with no actual legal significance, but all political by the January 6 committee and the Democrats..." - Harmeet Dhillon

