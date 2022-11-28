A good example of the scattering of the X-shaped wings of the Lancet kamikaze UAV after it hit Ukrainian equipment, in this case, the American M777 howitzer.
In the video, you can see how, after hitting an artillery mount, white fragments of wings from a kamikaze drone remain on the ground, which scattered in different directions from the impact. It is these remnants that Ukrainian servicemen then collect and pass them off as downed UAVs.
