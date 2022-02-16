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Dr. Tom Cowan Live Q+A, February 16, 2022 [17.02.2022]
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52 views • February 18, 2022
Note: Only 8759 subscribers and 827.313 views... Why the Fuck aint people follow him?
99,99% of people on this world are total brainwashed Zombie idiots...
What is a Dis'ease' and how to avoid it!
Children's ADHD, OCD, PTSD, ODD, Anxiety, Autism, Depression, Eating disorders etc.
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
-
I hosted a Q+A on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022. Some of the topics I discussed were:
- Sea salt
- Autism
- Recommendations for healthy kidneys
- Group B Strep
- Typhus
- Homeopathy
- Herpes virus
Dr.TomCowan - 8759 subscribers
Created 1 year, 10 months ago.
166 videos
8759 subscribers
827313 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7m1iFVicPcAs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
Dr. Tom Cowan has been one of the leading voices speaking out against the mainstream medical narrative and coordinated agenda of masking, social distancing and forced vaccinations. His messages of health freedom and personal autonomy have resonated with millions of people around the world.
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://drtomcowan.com/pages/interviews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrTomCowan
https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
https://gab.com/DrtomCowan
https://mewe.com/p-front/drtomcowan
99,99% of people on this world are total brainwashed Zombie idiots...
What is a Dis'ease' and how to avoid it!
Children's ADHD, OCD, PTSD, ODD, Anxiety, Autism, Depression, Eating disorders etc.
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
-
I hosted a Q+A on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022. Some of the topics I discussed were:
- Sea salt
- Autism
- Recommendations for healthy kidneys
- Group B Strep
- Typhus
- Homeopathy
- Herpes virus
Dr.TomCowan - 8759 subscribers
Created 1 year, 10 months ago.
166 videos
8759 subscribers
827313 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7m1iFVicPcAs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
Dr. Tom Cowan has been one of the leading voices speaking out against the mainstream medical narrative and coordinated agenda of masking, social distancing and forced vaccinations. His messages of health freedom and personal autonomy have resonated with millions of people around the world.
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://drtomcowan.com/pages/interviews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrTomCowan
https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
https://gab.com/DrtomCowan
https://mewe.com/p-front/drtomcowan
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