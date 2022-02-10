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DNA gathered from PCR swabs sold for millions and stored indefinitely emember, this is part of biometric control to have your DNA fingerprint in store. It can also be potentially used to frame you 😡
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101 views • February 10, 2022
DNA gathered from PCR swabs sold for millions and stored indefinitely. Remember, this is part of biometric control to have your DNA fingerprint in store. It can also be potentially used to frame you in a staged crime scene.🤬🤬
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