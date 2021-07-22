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FEMA Death Camps Incoming in USA!
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246 views • July 22, 2021
FEMA Death Camps Incoming in USA!
They have planned the genocide of the human race for a long time.
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
FEMA and CDC have been working together since the very creation of FEMA. Here we see the plastic coffins which are owned by the CDC. For well over a decade, they were staging these plastic coffins near all major urban areas. Since CDC is involved, you know it has something to do with DISEASE, VIRUS, and/or INOCULATION (aka Biowarfare/Bioweapon).
During 2000 to 2012 there were many Truthers that were filming the plastic coffins that hold 3 to 6 people each, as well as concrete tombs that hold 2 to 4 plastic coffins. The plastic coffins were stored in vacant lots all over the country near large urban areas. And the tombs were buried in ground with only a foot or two of dirt on top of them so they could easily be uncovered and used. OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND. They purchased millions of these concrete tombs and plastic coffins over 10 years in advance so the Sheeple would forget about them. Most people have short-term memories and no ability to breakdown the Government Conspiracy Theories. Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 is coming like a freight train. The PLANdemic was faked to push the mRNA INOCULATION onto the COVIDIOT SHEEPLE. These are the people that will be CULLED very soon, and most Truthers think before 2025, rather than 2030 now. The DEMONrat Globalists have always been thinking long-term (aka The Georgia Guidestones), and why did so many simply forget about the millions of coffins and tombs the federal government bought and paid for with taxpayers money, and then pre-staged for a mass extinction future event. If you have taken the jab, you will be dead soon enough. A virus will not be killing you, but rather the mRNA shot, which will likely be activated by a burst from the 5G towers.
THIS YEAR:
"Canada's CRAZY Quarantine Rules + "vaccination/isolation camps"?"
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1227850576641703936?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/internment
Figured it was a good time to remind US citizens that Canadians are currently being legally kip napped from their homes and brought to "vaccination camps".
Guess who is next? USA has had FEMA death camps established since the early 90's and has been dubbed a "conspiracy theory" ever since. Except here we are.
Full Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/m3rmwjdw8cwvnoy/fema-copertacuprins2.pdf?dl=0
My archive of all this and more: https://justpaste.it/FEMADeathCamps
Pics: https://justpaste.it/AllKnownFEMACampLocations
List of content:
Canada government on death camps (they use "internment" isolation" or "Vaccination" camps) 3:23
https://www.roxytube.com/v/HnbjqI
THE CDC, THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND FEMA COFFINS 10:02
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DbR2fzvpDHAo/
URGENT!!! FEDEX SHIPPING 100S OF 1000S OF BODY-BAGS 1:33
https://www.roxytube.com/v/lnY2m5
QUARANTINE FACILITIES NEXT 10 YEARS (FEMA CAMPS) 13:01
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8lZvAzx8II4q/
Also worthwhile
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS 48:12
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HhTWoO4MBJh/
They have planned the genocide of the human race for a long time.
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
FEMA and CDC have been working together since the very creation of FEMA. Here we see the plastic coffins which are owned by the CDC. For well over a decade, they were staging these plastic coffins near all major urban areas. Since CDC is involved, you know it has something to do with DISEASE, VIRUS, and/or INOCULATION (aka Biowarfare/Bioweapon).
During 2000 to 2012 there were many Truthers that were filming the plastic coffins that hold 3 to 6 people each, as well as concrete tombs that hold 2 to 4 plastic coffins. The plastic coffins were stored in vacant lots all over the country near large urban areas. And the tombs were buried in ground with only a foot or two of dirt on top of them so they could easily be uncovered and used. OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND. They purchased millions of these concrete tombs and plastic coffins over 10 years in advance so the Sheeple would forget about them. Most people have short-term memories and no ability to breakdown the Government Conspiracy Theories. Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 is coming like a freight train. The PLANdemic was faked to push the mRNA INOCULATION onto the COVIDIOT SHEEPLE. These are the people that will be CULLED very soon, and most Truthers think before 2025, rather than 2030 now. The DEMONrat Globalists have always been thinking long-term (aka The Georgia Guidestones), and why did so many simply forget about the millions of coffins and tombs the federal government bought and paid for with taxpayers money, and then pre-staged for a mass extinction future event. If you have taken the jab, you will be dead soon enough. A virus will not be killing you, but rather the mRNA shot, which will likely be activated by a burst from the 5G towers.
THIS YEAR:
"Canada's CRAZY Quarantine Rules + "vaccination/isolation camps"?"
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1227850576641703936?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/internment
Figured it was a good time to remind US citizens that Canadians are currently being legally kip napped from their homes and brought to "vaccination camps".
Guess who is next? USA has had FEMA death camps established since the early 90's and has been dubbed a "conspiracy theory" ever since. Except here we are.
Full Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/m3rmwjdw8cwvnoy/fema-copertacuprins2.pdf?dl=0
My archive of all this and more: https://justpaste.it/FEMADeathCamps
Pics: https://justpaste.it/AllKnownFEMACampLocations
List of content:
Canada government on death camps (they use "internment" isolation" or "Vaccination" camps) 3:23
https://www.roxytube.com/v/HnbjqI
THE CDC, THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND FEMA COFFINS 10:02
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DbR2fzvpDHAo/
URGENT!!! FEDEX SHIPPING 100S OF 1000S OF BODY-BAGS 1:33
https://www.roxytube.com/v/lnY2m5
QUARANTINE FACILITIES NEXT 10 YEARS (FEMA CAMPS) 13:01
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8lZvAzx8II4q/
Also worthwhile
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS 48:12
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HhTWoO4MBJh/
Keywords
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