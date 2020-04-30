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Live Long and Prosper: The Jewish Story Behind Spock
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36 views • April 30, 2020
To watch the full interview, visit: http://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/oral...
Leonard Nimoy - Jewish actor best known for his role as Spock on the Star Trek science fiction series - explains the Jewish story behind the hand-gesture he made famous through his role as Spock in the Star Trek science fiction series.
See Leonard Nimoy's photography series inspired by the same event: http://www.rmichelson.com/Artist_Page...
To learn more about the Wexler Oral History Project, visit: http://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/tell...
Leonard Nimoy - Jewish actor best known for his role as Spock on the Star Trek science fiction series - explains the Jewish story behind the hand-gesture he made famous through his role as Spock in the Star Trek science fiction series.
See Leonard Nimoy's photography series inspired by the same event: http://www.rmichelson.com/Artist_Page...
To learn more about the Wexler Oral History Project, visit: http://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/tell...
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