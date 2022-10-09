Create New Account
Jacinda Ardern.
⁣Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery. The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

10/10/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY ⁣27015, MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF  930515, G-POLA? NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE 20:10HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 27027, MISCONDUCT REF WINTON KEENAN 172157, G-POLA?  20:57HRS GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY CAA ⁣27028, MISCONDUCT WINTON KEENAN REF ⁣398066

9/10/22 G-ASZU UNSAFE FLY ⁣27002, G-AWUJ 27004, G-POLA UNSAFE FLY 27006, MISCODUCT REF 498019, G-NIME OVER MY HOME AGAIN, G-POLA? MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORTED 22:13HRS, MISCONDUCT REF WINTON KEENAN NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF:100931 (PERP RATTLING MY WINDOWS)

⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my
case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a
dark helicopter.

