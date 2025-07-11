BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to quickly find like minded neighbors and build a local self-reliance network
Marjory Wildcraft
87 views • 19 hours ago

This is one video in the package I have called the “Wartime Homefront Essential Skills Series”.


My coach in high school was a civil war buff. We traveled all over the southern US to compete in various sporting meets. And Mr. Paragin always stopped at Civil War sites. They always talked about the cannons (now filled with concrete), the muskets, the military strategies…


I always wondered “what did the women and children do?”. It turns out they became masters of survival. I put together this series with those skills essential to surviving a civil war.


Building community is an essential skill.


Please get started today. It’s easy and you can do it quickly.


Here is a link if you want to purchase the entire series.


https://thegrownetwork.com/wartime-homefront-essential-skills-reg-aff/

