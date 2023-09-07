Create New Account
Maria Zeee Uncensored: AI APOCALYPSE: UN100/Agenda 2045 EXPOSED Pt 3
High Hopes
Maria Zeee Uncensored


September 3, 2023


Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as "The Age of Global Enlightenment" - a known Luciferian term. In Part 3 of this 4-Part series, Maria continues decoding the book that is guiding the globalists through the next stage of their totalitarian reign, referring to people as "objects" in their digital world. Stay tuned for the final instalment of this series in Part 4 coming later this week!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3eo39t-uncensored-ai-apocalypse-un100agenda-2045-exposed.html

globalistsaiartificial intelligenceunited nationsluciferiantotalitarianismuncensoredagenda 2045maria zeeeun100the age of global enlightenmentai apocalypse

