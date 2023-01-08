COLD WAR MOTORS: 06JAN23 - Bondo to the Rescue! 1972 Chrysler Newport Winter Beater Fail & Fix

SUBSCRIBE to ColdWarMotors on YouTube and enjoy the weekly show!

https://youtu.be/6XGN2rxnEXo







Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More COLD WAR MOTORS Videos





Hey guys! My 1972 Chrysler Newport had a Beater Breakdown last week, and I thought I'd share a trick I used to limp it to a shop where I could sort it out... Bondo can be used for all kinds of holes, not just bodywork, haha!

Thank you to everyone who ordered a 1960 Fury T-shirt, our best-selling shirt ever! Thanks for your patience; we sold a lot of them and it took a couple extra days to get them all printed. I am very happy to report that they are all in the mail! Mine just arrived, and they turned out great... Leave a note if you missed out and want me to do another run of them? Cheers!

Oh! I do not have a Telegram account or any bullshit contest going! Do not respond to any of these "contest winner" replies; they are a scam.

Thanks to everyone who subscribed to our channel here, and thanks also for all of your "likes" and comments!

If you would like to help keep our channel going, you can get a sticker, or a coffee mug at:

www.coldwarmotors.com



Or, please feel free to check out our Patreon page at :



www.Patreon.com/coldwarmotors where we have extra videos and pictures and a bunch of people hanging out and bs-ing about cars!



We have set up a Paypal Donations Page if you'd like to help out the cause here... Very much appreciated! Here is the link:



https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...



Mailing address:



253, 22169 TWP 530



Ardrossan, Ab

Canada

T8E 2J1