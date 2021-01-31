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Colours and their spiritual meanings
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21 views • January 31, 2021
The spiritual meaning of colours as published in the book "Colour Kingdom" by spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007). Watch the meaning of 52 colours, combined with a short poem. It's amazing to know these meanings if you buy something, paint something or if you got a present in a certain colour and you wonder what is the meaning of that specific colour. First published for srichinmoy.tv
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