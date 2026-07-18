Death Penalty in Torah 101

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My commentary on the 2026 Mattot-Massei torah portions.
Other videos cited:
Killing in the Bible: Murder, Manslaughter, and Capital Punishment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxlhREHpwW4&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=31
Severity of the Sabbath - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJiTXYWHHkg&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=101
Bible verses covered:
Numbers 35:30
Deuteronomy 17:6-8
Numbers 15:32, 36
Deuteronomy 17:9
Numbers 15:33-36
Exodus 16:27-30; 19:13
Deuteronomy 17:5; 21:21; 19:20
Numbers 35:33-34
1 Corinthians 5:1, 3, 5-7, 11, 13
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