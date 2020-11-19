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FULL SHOW: Trump Legal Team Says Millions Of Votes Were Stolen From President In 2020 Election
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0 view • November 19, 2020
Today on the War Room, we welcome two experts on vaccination, Andy J. Wakefield and Lori Gregory who break down not only the dangers of forced vaccinations, but also break crazy news about Bill Gates, Microsoft, and vote-counting software Dominion. Plus, guest-host Harrison Smith plays the most racist video ever made. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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