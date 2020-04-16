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EL LADO OSCURO DE LOS IPHONE
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4 views • April 16, 2020
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Si te gustan este tipo de vídeos y quieres apoyarme, ahora puedes hacerlo o por Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/laverdadnosharalibres
VÍA PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=5LVVDQY6BBQ5Q&source=url
Tienda de camisetas de mi marca personal con diseños ANTI N.O.M.: https://teespring.com/es/stores/kinvel-clothes
Si te gustan este tipo de vídeos, y la información que damos SUSCRÍBETE Y COMPÁRTELOS CON TUS CONTACTOS, también nos gusta saber vuestra opinión al respecto de los temas que tratamos...
Mis otros dos canales:
JardínTeka: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPXakU84AfRXv4CrSwmQqQw
Human Survival TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJMmK3_zhbmZfmjN9RFg24A
Únete a nuestro grupo de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2083124625298786/
Síguenos en Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/La-verdad-nos-har%C3%A1-libres/401819026528902?ref=hl
Instagram: @MaerLVNH @Jardinteka
Síguenos en Twitter: @Lverdadnshlibre @Nosfumigan
Si quieres contactar con nosotros envianos un mail a: [email protected]
Un saludo a todos/as!!
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