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Real Apocalypse for Kids (#5) – Hell, Lake of Fire, Bottomless Pit, and Death explained!
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463 views • December 16, 2021
Realapocalypse.org, is the authority on end times prophecy (eschatology). It’s predicated upon PROF Z PHD’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence prediction models. Dissecting verse-by-verse an earth-shattering dystopian world as depicted in the book of Revelation, are his findings. With precision storytelling, suspenseful dissemination, every phase of the apocalypse has AI built to the extent of giving actual Gregorian calendar dates. An age-old mystery from John the Revelator penned on the Island of Patmos (Greece), in the first century AD, has been entirely encrypted! Buckle your apocalypse seatbelt and ready yourself to be tantalized with newly discovered information never before outlined until now—in the age of high-tech computers and the Internet.
PROF Z PHD’s eye-opening findings are on display at the Library of Congress along with his copyrighted AI algorithms. For a further understanding and deep-dive into this two-millennia enigma uncovered, check out his latest discoveries at www.realapocalypse.org.
AUTHOR
PROF Z PHD, is a former intelligence/counter intelligence analyst within a governmental clandestine role. He has authored thousands of computer algorithms, many of which built prediction models through artificial intelligence deep-thinking neuro-networks. For hobbies, PROF Z PHD is an author, prepper, certified sky-diver, private pilot, rescue scuba dive master and has traversed all 50-US States and 26-foreign countries. He lives in an off-grid, undisclosed, ranch in the northern Rockies. You will not find him—he will find you!
DISCLAIMER: information given, is as is, with no warranties of any kind. The student assumes all risks in understanding this information. Utilization of methods and techniques demonstrated may cause financial loss, great bodily harm, or even death. Please consult with professionals.
PROF Z PHD’s eye-opening findings are on display at the Library of Congress along with his copyrighted AI algorithms. For a further understanding and deep-dive into this two-millennia enigma uncovered, check out his latest discoveries at www.realapocalypse.org.
AUTHOR
PROF Z PHD, is a former intelligence/counter intelligence analyst within a governmental clandestine role. He has authored thousands of computer algorithms, many of which built prediction models through artificial intelligence deep-thinking neuro-networks. For hobbies, PROF Z PHD is an author, prepper, certified sky-diver, private pilot, rescue scuba dive master and has traversed all 50-US States and 26-foreign countries. He lives in an off-grid, undisclosed, ranch in the northern Rockies. You will not find him—he will find you!
DISCLAIMER: information given, is as is, with no warranties of any kind. The student assumes all risks in understanding this information. Utilization of methods and techniques demonstrated may cause financial loss, great bodily harm, or even death. Please consult with professionals.
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