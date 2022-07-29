Lindey-Ann Hopley

Rejected by her own father, Lindy-Ann Hopley grew up looking for love in all the wrong places. She tried everything to try to fill the void she felt, having never received an “I love you” or a “Well done” from her Dad. The spirit of rejection strangled her heart and wouldn’t let go. Though she grew up attending a traditional Christian church with her mom, the experience failed to introduce her to a personal encounter with the Father’s heart of love. She had no desire to be a Christian, believing God was either dead, boring, or “some kind of nonsense someone made up.” As a young teenager, her life spiraled out of control after her boyfriend raped her, stealing her innocence. She suffered in secret, not telling anyone for years. To cope with her pain, Lindy-Ann immersed herself in the party scene, trying to drown her sorrows in the wells of sin the world had to offer. She would often wake up unable to remember anything from the night before. Lindy-Ann found herself deeply ashamed for what she had done, causing her to run and hide from God. To her astonishment, God came chasing after her, too. “When Jesus walks into your room, with nothing but LOVE in His eyes towards you, how can you say ‘no’ to Him?” God called Lindy-Ann into full-time ministry by His Spirit and into the office of an Evangelist in 2007 through Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. Thousands of God's adventures followed! One of these adventures took Lindy-Ann to the USA to enroll as a student in a Supernatural School of Ministry. Following her graduation in 2015, Beautiful Witness Ministries was officially launched. God has rocketed a beautiful mosaic of “redeemed broken pieces made whole” across more than 30 countries, moving through Evangelist Lindy-Ann as she preaches the gospel with power. https://beautifulwitness.com/