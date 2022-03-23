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John Stokes: NCAA Division Athlete and Now Vaccine-Injured with Myocarditis
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70 views • March 23, 2022
On Aug. 31, 2021, John Stokes was preparing for his senior season playing Division 1 NCAA golf at Tennessee State University. By Sept. 6, the 21-year-old was hospitalized with heart complications.
What changed during the span of those four days? According to Stokes, he received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/john-stokes-ncaa-division-athlete-and-now-vaccine-injured-with-myocarditis/
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What changed during the span of those four days? According to Stokes, he received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/john-stokes-ncaa-division-athlete-and-now-vaccine-injured-with-myocarditis/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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