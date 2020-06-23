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06/23/20 #TREASON: H C Q Murders, House Franken V Lies #TracerStazi
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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117 views • June 24, 2020
You Are Free TV
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6/23: Today, the House Energy & Commerce Com. Holds testimony to promote F L U sh_ts, surveillance, social engineering- Nuremberg Codes outlawing medical experimentation violations...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.

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5G auction economic predictions:
https://pro.oxfordclub.com/p/5G79TOOR...

The HCQ M_rders funded by Gates and touted by WHO et al:
https://ahrp.org/covid-19-has-turned-...

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea...

We Need a Nationwide Movement to Protest the Globalist techno-med-tyranny being executed worldwide- it needs to happen right now, this summer, to prevent the surveillance system that will force us all into a biotech prison system:
Here is a start:

https://wecantbreathe.news/

WSJ celebrates Cee Vee contribution to transhumanism:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/looking-...

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/...

https://www.pih.org/governance

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/archiv...

Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy