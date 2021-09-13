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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 19) Sign In American Coordinators get ready for Training! - Justice Anna Webinar
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70 views • September 13, 2021
People will be able to use their cards for charges such as IRS and even Mortgage. Use your Vendor card to pay property taxes as well. Prepare your list of monthly Bills/Utilities; you will be able to use your Vendor Card to pay them all, including rent. https://www.bitchute.com/video/TEi7baXLWAv4/ What will be paid by vendor card. Account Type: Mortgage, Rent, Utility, Health Insurance, Car/Property Insurance, Life Insurance, Tuition, Car Lease, Lawn Care, Team Dues, Membership Dues, Credit Card, Realtor Service. You've got to be American State National Or State Citizen (By Claiming your Name / Correcting your status) at https://states.americanstatenationals.org and you've got to have a proof of knowledge certificate by passing the following course https://training-sia.americanstatenationals.org Listen to the first course https://www.bitchute.com/video/SUM6MOcpS6KB/ For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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