"My husband’s apocalypse prepping is destroying my life!" 🤦‍♀️ J&G Relationships #4
Published 16 hours ago

A (not totally blue-pilled) woman is exacerbated by her husband's obsessive and myopic prepping - amassing $90,000 in secondhand military camping gear - and on the verge of filing for divorce. I explain the "relationshacking" (relationship hacking) pace-lead persuasion method for restoring sanity to their marriage.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1090-q-a-38#RelationshipQA

📨 Got relationship questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


