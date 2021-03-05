© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lori Colley Ep. 497 - X-Wrayed - Who's the Real Enemy?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 05, 2021
March 5, 2021 - FBI Director Wray labels Trump Supporters domestic terrorists, Trump warns "Your Second Amendment is in far bigger trouble than you know.” Here’s the full story behind the real events of January 6, versus the lies the guys at the top want us to believe.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on the demonic roots of the Federal Reserve, the giants, and the fallen angels.
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-bank-of-america-customer-data-feds-capitol-riot
https://theintercept.com/2021/02/22/capitol-riot-fbi-cellphone-records/
https://www.npr.org/2021/01/11/955548910/ex-capitol-police-chief-rebuffs-claims-national-guard-was-never-called-during-ri
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/pelosis-fault-speaker-pelosi-told-sgt-arms-deny-national-guard-capitol-due-optics-left-building-unprotected-must-resign/
https://www.millennialmillie.com
https://www.businessinsider.com/former-trump-campaign-staffers-helped-organize-rally-capitol-riot-2021-1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transition_Integrity_Project
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/protect-democracy-project/
https://time.com/5859215/protect-democracy-trump/
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-cpac-speech-transcript-full-gop-biden-facebook-1572719
https://c-vine.com/blog/caught-on-video-antifa-protester-john-sullivan-brags-about-posing-as-trump-supporter-breaking-window-at-us-capitol-building-during-riots/
https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/ashli-babbitts-legal-team-releases-first-official-press-release/
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on the demonic roots of the Federal Reserve, the giants, and the fallen angels.
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-bank-of-america-customer-data-feds-capitol-riot
https://theintercept.com/2021/02/22/capitol-riot-fbi-cellphone-records/
https://www.npr.org/2021/01/11/955548910/ex-capitol-police-chief-rebuffs-claims-national-guard-was-never-called-during-ri
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/pelosis-fault-speaker-pelosi-told-sgt-arms-deny-national-guard-capitol-due-optics-left-building-unprotected-must-resign/
https://www.millennialmillie.com
https://www.businessinsider.com/former-trump-campaign-staffers-helped-organize-rally-capitol-riot-2021-1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transition_Integrity_Project
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/protect-democracy-project/
https://time.com/5859215/protect-democracy-trump/
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-cpac-speech-transcript-full-gop-biden-facebook-1572719
https://c-vine.com/blog/caught-on-video-antifa-protester-john-sullivan-brags-about-posing-as-trump-supporter-breaking-window-at-us-capitol-building-during-riots/
https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/ashli-babbitts-legal-team-releases-first-official-press-release/
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.