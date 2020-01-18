The Language of Creation: Full #Documentary (Exoteric & Esoteric Innerstanding)

Language is something we take for granted as simply the only means of communication humans possess, but what if there is much more to it. This is a discussion that covers the origins of language, the truth about the languages that we speak today and how they are used to limit, dis-empower and trap ourselves every time we speak and the astounding revelation that there is a primary language of mankind which we were all once aware of and is documented in the most unlikely of places.



This documentary was done by

Dave Murphy.





Proverbs 25:2

It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter.



Ephesians 5:1

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.



1 Peter 2:12

Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.



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