Blood Money episode 75 w/ The Resistance Chicks are leading the fight against TyrannyEnjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at americahappens.locals.com!

How the Resistance Chicks are Leading the fight against Tyranny

This will air LIVE April 17, 2023, at 6pm PST, 9pm EST

Vem Miller interviews The Resistance Chicks. The Resistance Chicks are sisters, Leah and Michelle Svensson, who run a suburban farm and homestead in southern Ohio. Through their news commentary broadcast, they want to empower people with tools to stand up against tyranny from every direction. They have a worldwide audience and their goal is to bring real, relevant news, with a side of crazy and laughter to help the red pill go down. They stand for a righteous America, the one our Founding Fathers bled and died for America that the Pilgrims sacrificed everything to gain. Having been both educated via home school and the public school, they seek to utilize their years of study on the history and our founding fathers in hopes of right the revisionist history lies we’ve all been taught through public school indoctrination. They end every show with their saying, “It’s not just a Conspiracy Theory if it’s the Truth” because the truth is stranger than fiction. They have a small homestead in the suburbs of Cincinnati where they raise pigs, chickens, and teach people how to live as self sufficient as possible.





Links:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram : https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial:https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Getter: https://gettr.com/user/resistancechics





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

.

America Happens

2.71K followers

Liz HarrisVem MillerJoey GilbertTravis EbarbAndrea WexelblattAysha KahnAmerica HappensBlood Money

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at americahappens.locals.com!

😎 Visit: https://www.AmericaHappens.com

😎 Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/Studio17Consulting

😎 Twitter- https://twitter.com/americahappens1

😎 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/studio17media/

😎 America Happens on telegram - https://t.me/AmericaHappens

😎 Link Tree - https://linktr.ee/studio17consulting

😎 Truth - https://truthsocial.com/@studio17consulting

😎 Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AMERICAHAPPENS

😎 Shop: https://www.americahappens.com/shop

Best American made CBD - www.FreshFarmsCBD.com