Os Objetivos Obscuros dos Extraterrestres e a Solução Humana/Divina

Have you ever felt like there’s much more to this life than what is shown to us?



Well, if your answer is yes, then you’re watching the right video. I want to share with you a very important message, maybe the most important message we all could ever receive.

I want to introduce you to the work of Karl Mollison, who is, and has been, researching, studying, creating and using healing modalities that were discovered from a true and uncorrupted connection to the Divine Realm for many years. Karl is the founder of GetWisdom.com, which is an amazing platform where you can learn about channeled knowledge from the divine realm, through a 3,000 plus page database, free e-books, podcasts and videos that will help you understand the problem facing humanity, its causes and how you can do your part in saving and healing humanity

Did you know that extraterrestrials are already among us and that they have been here all along, running our planet, and using mind control to accomplish their goals?



At GetWisdom.com you will find the free e-book “The Dark Extraterrestrial Agenda and the Human/Divine Solution” which has been translated into Portuguese , where you can learn about the most intractable problem facing the human family and what you can do about it .



Also at GetWisdom.com, you will also be able to review what we are calling the answer, namely “The Lightworker Healing Protocol”, which is the flagship healing modality, a high level and detailed prayer request, from the assembled divine wisdom that was obtained by Karl Mollison throughout the years. There, you will understand the power that we as humans have, to heal, to protect, and to help save the human family and the world as a whole.



After a psychic medium informed Karl, it was confirmed that Karl Mollison is , in fact , the reincarnation of Allan Kardec, the founder of the Spiritist’s movement and that Karl is here to continue Kardec’s work.

This was quite surprising, but at the same time, it makes absolute sense. I’m sure that many of you are aware of Allan Kardec, but for those who aren’t … Allan Kardec was a French doctor who investigated mediumship and was the founder of the Spiritist movement. Karl has since discovered that a partnership with the divine realm is the answer to what faces humanity, and Karl has committed his life to learn about and share this exact same path; where the end result is “The Lightworker Healing Protocol.”



“The Lightworker Healing Protocol,” contains all the necessary requests in the form of a guided meditation and high-level prayer to not only remove the most urgent problem facing humanity, but also to address long-term healing that is needed to help the entire human family to finally ascend. “The Lightworker Healing Protocol” manual is available not only in Portuguese, but also in other languages, and we think you will personally benefit while at the same time helping others to heal; especially our perpetrators. The sooner, the better... we really don’t have the time to waste anymore.



Among all the competing sources of information about the unseen worlds and the predicament of humankind, this is the only one that rang true for me.



I felt so strongly about the value of Karl’s work that I was the one who translated this amazing manual of healing from English to Portuguese.



Now, I’m inviting you to experience this for yourself.

Visit GetWisdon.com and join us in this journey.

Healing the world and our perpetrators begins with healing yourself.