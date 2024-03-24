Final Days

The scientific delusion of certain ideologues, politicians, researchers, scientists and the mainstream media wants humanity to believe that their already highly developed information technologies will save humanity. However, this documentary explains the overconfidence of the builders of the new "tower building", who today do not care who they wage war against as long as they "become like God", who they claim does not exist.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.