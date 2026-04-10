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Megyn Kelly Calls Iran Deal a “Surrender” She Supports
Megyn Kelly reacted to the recent Iran agreement with candid praise for Tehran’s negotiating stance, framing the deal as a major concession by the U.S.
She said:
"THE DEAL SOUNDS VERY MUCH LIKE SURRENDER ON OUR PART, WHICH I’M IN FAVOR OF."
"THE IRANIANS PROVED TO BE TOUGH MFERS."