231 views • 3 days ago

49 Active National Emergencies?

* America has been living under a silent state of emergency for nearly 100 years.

* Franklin D. Roosevelt used fear, E.O.s and legal sleight of hand to bypass the constitution in 1933.

* Every president since FDR has expanded that unchecked power.


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News (7 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPC_AoKqH4U

https://youtu.be/NPC_AoKqH4U

freedomlibertyfalse flagdeep stateus constitutionfiat currencyfederal reservetyrannysovereigntymartial lawnational emergencystate of emergencyfdremergency powersreal moneysound moneyindividual rightssilent coupmanufactured crisisdollar devaluationclayton morrisfranklin d rooseveltgold seizureemergency governancepermanent crisis
