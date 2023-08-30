Ep. 20: Viktor Orbán

Hungary shares a border with Ukraine.
We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán.
Tucker On Twitter | 29 August 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1696643892253466712
