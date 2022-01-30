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A Reported Leaked Canadian Government Email 2020
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110 views • January 30, 2022
Email reports Canadian government plans to scrap the Canada Pension Plan and replace it with Universal Income Plan and Total Debt Relief for all Canadians. In return Canadians would agree to be vaccinated and turn over all their rights and properties to the Government, meaning they would own nothing and like it. Those refusing would be sent to already constructed concentration camps.
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