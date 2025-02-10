Biblical Definition of Manhood Needs Reboot in Constantly Changing Culture - Nate Pyle

Modern society is rapidly changing the definition of what it means to be a man or a woman, but one thing is certain: the Word of God does not change. Scripture is very clear about what the definition of a Christ-follower is. Nate Pyle thrives on discussions dealing with discipleship. He is a pastor and coach who preaches, teaches, and helps others embrace authentic vulnerability as taught in scripture. What does the world say about manhood? It’s a lot different than what the Bible says! “If we define masculinity by what we do, it can be hard,” Nate reminds us. Rather, he encourages people to look to the bible for a definition on what manhood should look like - a life of virtue, integrity, obedience, leadership, and the fruits of the spirit.









TAKEAWAYS





Help your son identify his emotions and channel them into proactive and responsible ways





Emotions are God-given - it’s okay to acknowledge that, especially as a man





Fathers need to spend a quantity of time with their sons as well as quality of time





Our identity is not dependent on what we do but rather our identity is in Christ alone









