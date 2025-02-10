Biblical Definition of Manhood Needs Reboot in Constantly Changing Culture - Nate Pyle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Modern society is rapidly changing the definition of what it means to be a man or a woman, but one thing is certain: the Word of God does not change. Scripture is very clear about what the definition of a Christ-follower is. Nate Pyle thrives on discussions dealing with discipleship. He is a pastor and coach who preaches, teaches, and helps others embrace authentic vulnerability as taught in scripture. What does the world say about manhood? It’s a lot different than what the Bible says! “If we define masculinity by what we do, it can be hard,” Nate reminds us. Rather, he encourages people to look to the bible for a definition on what manhood should look like - a life of virtue, integrity, obedience, leadership, and the fruits of the spirit.
TAKEAWAYS
Help your son identify his emotions and channel them into proactive and responsible ways
Emotions are God-given - it’s okay to acknowledge that, especially as a man
Fathers need to spend a quantity of time with their sons as well as quality of time
Our identity is not dependent on what we do but rather our identity is in Christ alone
