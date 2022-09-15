India and China Start Disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs at LAC

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lc067eb
09/10/2022 On September 8 at around 8:30 AM, India and China started disengagement at the Gogra-Hot Springs of Ladakh at the line of actual control in India. In a joint statement India and China have stated that their troops have begun the process of disengagement