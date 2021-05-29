What Does Fauci’s Compromise in Virus Origin Mean?

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In the two Getter videos posted on May 24, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo disclosed why Anthony Fauci from the NIH/NIAID shifted gears regarding the origin of the CCP virus – that’s because a “second Dr. Li-Meng Yan” gave his testimony in Europe and that really scared Fauci! Meanwhile, the progress of “taking down the CCP with the truth about the CCP virus” was extraordinary all over the world, and many pro-CCP people stepped up and decided not to side with the CCP anymore.