J6 Sham Hearing; Biden Admin Says Economy Is Doing GREAT! 6/10/2022

Ahead on this week’s Headline News episode! Governments are waging psychological warfare on the people. They are working with big tech and the media to scrub search results- specifically in the case of the Capitol riot vs the summer of 2021 BLM and Antifa riots. They must clean the internet up of any video or news article evidence that the democrats are the party of violence.





Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had his life threatened as a man, Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was carrying a gun, knife and pepper spray when arrested and had made violent threats against Kavanaugh, sources said. Roske was picked up on a nearby street after calling police on 911 to report himself. A criminal complaint obtained by Fox News shows that Roske is being charged with attempting to murder a United States Supreme Court Justice. He is scheduled to have a first appearance in federal court in Maryland Wednesday afternoon.





Inflation hit a four-decade high of 8.557 percent in March and moved down to 8.3 percent in April. Economists had expected inflation to tick down to 8.2 percent in May, but the Biden administration is telling the world that the economy has never been better!





Ivanka Trump is not America First and never was. She testified before the J6 committee that she highly respected former AG, Bill Barr, and if he said there was no voter fraud, she believed him. Trump said in a post on Truth Social “Ivanka has checked out.”





New York Governor Kathy Hochul has an extensive track record of authoritarianism. The same governor that enforced a pointless and ineffective lockdown of her state for two years and argued that anyone refusing to submit to the experimental mRNA covid vaccines and vax passports is going against “the will of God” is now affirming new laws that make rifles illegal to own without permits and that ban life protecting body armor.





What’s next in the insanity report: Digital Babies? An expert on artificial intelligence says that within 50 years, parents will opt to have “digital offspring” that only exist in the metaverse due to concerns over the environment and overpopulation.





On the first part of our Brighteon.TV segment we spoke with Jason Miller of https://www.ohioprecinctstrategy.org/ to tell Ohioans about an incredible event taking place June 18th in Avon, OH where Lara Logan will be Moderating top election experts & a lawyer as they discuss the important questions and issues around elections. Leah and I want to encourage you to attend and learn about broader strategies that play in to election integrity efforts and how you can use these strategies to succeed!

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/j6-sham-hearing-biden-admin-says-economy-is-doing-great/





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