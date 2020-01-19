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Passing the USMCA is a 'huge win' for US: Rep. Gallagher
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19 views • January 19, 2020
Rep. Mike Gallagher, (R-Wis.), argues the USMCA and phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal will boost economic growth for farmers, but America will still need to be mindful about its national security.and discusses how patriotism influences votes. #FoxBusiness
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