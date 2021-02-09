© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making a Choice About Taking the Covid 19 Vaccine
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • February 09, 2021
Some people are fighting to take the Covid 19 vaccine and some want no part of it. Technically, it isn't even a vaccine. It is an experimental biologic agent (EBA) that has not been approved by the FDA but has been allowed as an emergency measure to control the spread of Covid 19. This means that the usual and very important animal studies are being bypassed and will instead be done on human beings who take this EBA. Dr. Len and Francesco share their perspective about the safety and need for
this EBA.
this EBA.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.