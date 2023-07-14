Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Navy Ship Makes Port in Cuba
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
934 Subscribers
66 views
Published a day ago

 Russian Navy Ship Makes Port in Cuba

The sound of welcoming cannon fire filled the air as the Russian navy's training vessel, Perekop, made its grand entrance into Havana on Tuesday.

During its four-day stay in Cuba, the sailors aboard Perekop will engage in a diverse range of activities, as reported by Cuba's state-run news agency, Prensa Latina. Additionally, the Cuban public will have the chance to explore the ship through guided tours.

This visit marks the first official presence of a Russian naval ship in Cuba in several years, underscoring the revitalization of the relationship between these two Cold War-era allies following the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket