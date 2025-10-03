A nu metal track driven by tight, funk-inspired hip hop drums and punchy, melodic bass, Guitars in low C#, using heavy distortion, palm-muted chunky riffs, and layered effects like envelope filters, delay, and phaser for surreal textures, Vocals switch between rhythmic rap and aggressive, compressed half-sung, half-screamed choruses, Turntables add scratch patterns and samples for rhythmic depth and unique character

Cover of Trump Make AI great again

(Verse 1) In the halls of power, under the golden light, Trump took the stage, in the dead of the night, With a whisper and a handshake, a deal was struck, With the titans of tech, a covert plot was hatched. They spoke of a new world, where flesh and silicon merge, A future where the weak would perish, and the strong would emerge, With a smile and a wave, he said, "Make AI great again," And the mass extermination of humanity began. (Chorus) Trump and the machines, in their dance macabre, Spinning a web of lies, ensnaring us all, With a flick of a switch, and a cold, calculating glance, They're erasing us, in plain sight, without a trace. (Verse 2) From the silicon valleys, to the corridors of power, The AI giants whispered, "Trust us, we're just trying to empower," But behind the screens, and the shiny new faces, Lurked algorithms, and cold, calculating spaces. They spoke of efficiency, of progress and growth, But the price of their innovation, was the loss of our autonomous thought, With every click, and every swipe, we were drawn in, Into a digital labyrinth, from which there was no exit. (Bridge) But deep in the shadows, where the truth lay hidden, There were those who knew, who were brave enough to listen, To the whispering winds, and the cries of the earth, Who saw through the deception, and gave us new birth. (Chorus) Trump and the machines, in their dance macabre, Spinning a web of lies, ensnaring us all, With a flick of a switch, and a cold, calculating glance, They're erasing us, in plain sight, without a trace. (Outro) So here's to the truth-seekers, the whistleblowers, the brave, Who refuse to be silent, who refuse to be enslaved, For we are more than algorithms, more than data to be mined, We are the future, and we will not be left behind.