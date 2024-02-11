NWO: the World Economic Forum, the Great Reset & their masterminds

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to KLA-TV





A detailed and thorough video from KLA-TV on the evil World Economic Forum, the “Great Reset” and those who are their “masterminds”. The World Economic Forum is nothing more than a mouthpiece for satanic Vatican which sits quietly in the background and gauges people’s reaction.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].