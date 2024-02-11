Create New Account
NWO: the World Economic Forum, the Great Reset & their masterminds
Follower of Christ777
440 Subscribers
35 views
Published 14 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to KLA-TV


A detailed and thorough video from KLA-TV on the evil World Economic Forum, the “Great Reset” and those who are their “masterminds”. The World Economic Forum is nothing more than a mouthpiece for satanic Vatican which sits quietly in the background and gauges people’s reaction.


Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuanwovaticanson of godyahabbaworld economic forumelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysgreat resetfather of lightsthe almightymastermindsfather of spiritsfaithful and true

