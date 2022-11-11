Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Food Packaging Prevents Food Waste
251 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 18 days ago |

Is food packaging good or bad? 👀
In this video, Simon Lockrey, a leading sustainability and design-based entrepreneur, who is currently involved in a series of reduction projects aimed at cutting Australian food waste in half by 2030, discusses how the role of food packaging in food waste.

According to Simon, food packaging plays a CRUCIAL role in reducing food waste: it protects the product, preserves freshness, and extends shelf life.

However, there’s no denying that a large chunk of waste comes in the form of discarded food packaging. 🗑️

Fortunately, biodegradable food packaging options are now becoming more and more available in the market to hopefully solve this issue! ♻️

Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you found this informative!

Keywords
healthaluminumdrinks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket