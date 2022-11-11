How Food Packaging Prevents Food Waste

Is food packaging good or bad? 👀

In this video, Simon Lockrey, a leading sustainability and design-based entrepreneur, who is currently involved in a series of reduction projects aimed at cutting Australian food waste in half by 2030, discusses how the role of food packaging in food waste.



According to Simon, food packaging plays a CRUCIAL role in reducing food waste: it protects the product, preserves freshness, and extends shelf life.



However, there’s no denying that a large chunk of waste comes in the form of discarded food packaging. 🗑️



Fortunately, biodegradable food packaging options are now becoming more and more available in the market to hopefully solve this issue! ♻️



