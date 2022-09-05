GA & IN Massive Flood, OH Tornado, MSM Admits Nanotech Weather, Nano Evidence On Radar, & More (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Youtube account neverlosetruth1 at:-
https://youtu.be/sKG87I2aDno
Articles that I can't link to, but you can access by searching the titles, need circulating. Floodlist site & a few articles are linked to below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
PLEASE REFER TO YOUTUBE VIDEO PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.
Please subscribe to my backup channels on YT, odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
odysee
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://floodlist.com/news
https://testing.gecko.me/2022/03/28/s...
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/e...
https://www.wkyt.com/2022/09/04/flood...
https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/new...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/con...
https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/b...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...