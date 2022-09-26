OSJA court 09-11-2022

Greetings from Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly,
This is a call to convene a Grand Jury!
This Sunday, Sep 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM
We will be addressing and voting on the unconstitutionality of licensing, required permits, ticketing, registrations, regulations, board certifications, etc., and the dissolution of the three county commissions -- Clackamas, Multnomah, & Washington, including Metro -- that impose them. You can imagine how these "rules" of conduct affect us each & all in every walk of life.
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.