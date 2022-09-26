OSJA court 09-11-2022

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Greetings from Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly,
This is a call to convene a Grand Jury!
This Sunday, Sep 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM
We will be addressing and voting on the unconstitutionality of licensing, required permits, ticketing, registrations, regulations, board certifications, etc., and the dissolution of the three county commissions -- Clackamas, Multnomah, & Washington, including Metro -- that impose them. You can imagine how these "rules" of conduct affect us each & all in every walk of life.
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org