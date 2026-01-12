CHINA’S WAR ON AMERICA: How Gen. (Ret.) Charles Flynn fought to keep the CCP at Bay in the Pacific | EP 54 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan





Lara Logan sits down on location with Gen. (Ret.) Charles A. Flynn





for a rare, in-depth conversation on China and the strategic realities unfolding in the Indo-Pacific. This episode moves past slogans and abstractions to examine how China’s actions are shaping conflicts and pressures felt far beyond the battlefield. General Flynn brings firsthand experience from the highest levels, offering clarity on what is happening now and why it matters.













00:00:00 Dangerous Trajectory of China's Military Rise





00:00:36 Introducing Gen. Charlie Flynn & Focus on China's Threat





00:04:39 The Three I's: Incremental, Insidious, Irresponsible





00:08:18 Lack of Urgency and U.S. Distraction by Regional Wars





00:13:11 Critical Weaknesses: Supply Chains & Industrial Base





00:18:36 Why Land Forces in the Pacific Matter





00:25:16 U.S. Strategic Bias: Overreliance on Air and Sea





00:32:20 America’s Distraction & Neglect of China’s Rise





00:40:06 Regaining Control: Key Economic Sectors for Security





00:52:25 Projecting U.S. Power: Erosion of Sustained Capability





01:00:47 China’s Insidious Influence Across Asia-Pacific





01:19:40 Winning Without Fighting: The Urgent Need for Hard Power













