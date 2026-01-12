CHINA’S WAR ON AMERICA: How Gen. (Ret.) Charles Flynn fought to keep the CCP at Bay in the Pacific | EP 54 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Logan sits down on location with Gen. (Ret.) Charles A. Flynn
for a rare, in-depth conversation on China and the strategic realities unfolding in the Indo-Pacific. This episode moves past slogans and abstractions to examine how China’s actions are shaping conflicts and pressures felt far beyond the battlefield. General Flynn brings firsthand experience from the highest levels, offering clarity on what is happening now and why it matters.
00:00:00 Dangerous Trajectory of China's Military Rise
00:00:36 Introducing Gen. Charlie Flynn & Focus on China's Threat
00:04:39 The Three I's: Incremental, Insidious, Irresponsible
00:08:18 Lack of Urgency and U.S. Distraction by Regional Wars
00:13:11 Critical Weaknesses: Supply Chains & Industrial Base
00:18:36 Why Land Forces in the Pacific Matter
00:25:16 U.S. Strategic Bias: Overreliance on Air and Sea
00:32:20 America’s Distraction & Neglect of China’s Rise
00:40:06 Regaining Control: Key Economic Sectors for Security
00:52:25 Projecting U.S. Power: Erosion of Sustained Capability
01:00:47 China’s Insidious Influence Across Asia-Pacific
01:19:40 Winning Without Fighting: The Urgent Need for Hard Power
