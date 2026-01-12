BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHINA’S WAR ON AMERICA: How Gen. (Ret.) Charles Flynn fought to keep the CCP at Bay in the Pacific | EP 54 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
Lara Logan sits down on location with Gen. (Ret.) Charles A. Flynn


 for a rare, in-depth conversation on China and the strategic realities unfolding in the Indo-Pacific. This episode moves past slogans and abstractions to examine how China’s actions are shaping conflicts and pressures felt far beyond the battlefield. General Flynn brings firsthand experience from the highest levels, offering clarity on what is happening now and why it matters.




00:00:00 Dangerous Trajectory of China's Military Rise


00:00:36 Introducing Gen. Charlie Flynn & Focus on China's Threat


00:04:39 The Three I's: Incremental, Insidious, Irresponsible


00:08:18 Lack of Urgency and U.S. Distraction by Regional Wars


00:13:11 Critical Weaknesses: Supply Chains & Industrial Base


00:18:36 Why Land Forces in the Pacific Matter


00:25:16 U.S. Strategic Bias: Overreliance on Air and Sea


00:32:20 America’s Distraction & Neglect of China’s Rise


00:40:06 Regaining Control: Key Economic Sectors for Security


00:52:25 Projecting U.S. Power: Erosion of Sustained Capability


01:00:47 China’s Insidious Influence Across Asia-Pacific


01:19:40 Winning Without Fighting: The Urgent Need for Hard Power




Paid Partnership:


Wall Street now forecasts gold at $7,000 under Trump. Make the move to precious metals while there’s still time. Visit https://LaraLovesGold.com or call Monetary Gold at (800)-888-0807 and ask about the Lara Logan Special.




Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/




Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe




Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan




China, Indo-Pacific, military threat, General Charlie Flynn, military strategy, U.S. Army Pacific, military modernization, Taiwan, regional hegemony, U.S.-China relationship, Chinese Communist Party, supply chains, defense industrial base, rare earth elements, critical minerals, military equipment, logistics, fuel supply, naval power, air force, People’s Liberation Army, amphibious assault, anti-access/area denial, land forces, military diplomacy, alliances, geopolitical dynamics, information warfare, economic security, national security, manufacturing, COVID-19 pandemic, espionage, Chinese students, global dominance, strategic advantage, command and control, artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, electronic warfare, surveillance, digital governance, military readiness, regional conflicts, U.S. military presence, economic vulnerabilities, military exercises, territorial integrity, international shipping lanes, political influence, public perception, national defense, military capabilities, strategic land power network, military operations, logistics challenges, public discourse, digital rights.




China,Indo-Pacific,General Charlie Flynn,military strategy,U.S. Army Pacific,military modernization,Taiwan,U.S.-China relationship,Chinese Communist Party,Lara Logan




All music licensed via Artlist.io




https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep54

Keywords
warlara logangoing rogue
