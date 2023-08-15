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Woke Disney Casts Brown Latina As Snow White: Hollywood Destroys Classic Films With Race Swapping
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31 views • August 15, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 14, 2023


In the wake of the Little Mermaid race swapping disaster, Disney is back to destroy Snow White.

Conservative activist Ana Perez is here to talk about the new Snow White remake that is set to bomb at the box office next year.

Disney has decided to cast Colombian actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

This is strange because she is a Latina and has brown skin.

Hollywood is so committed to wokeness they refuse to let the titles of movies influence their casting.

Disney is trying to erase white culture.

Rachel Zegler has a complete disdain for the original Snow White source material and thinks it’s misogynistic.

Young women in America today are plagued with clinical narcissism.

This actually hurts women and makes them vulnerable when they claim they no longer need men for protection.

Recently, Netflix race swapped the role of Cleopatra in their documentary.

The Left are trying to claim ancient cultures were politically progressive compared to today’s modern Western culture.

This is all a precursor to their ultimate goal of eradicating White culture.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37lmjv-woke-disney-casts-brown-latina-as-snow-white-hollywood-destroys-classic-fil.html


Keywords
hollywoodnetflixwokedisneynarcissismwhite cultureancient culturessnow whiterace swappingactresscleopatrastew peterscolombianlittle mermaidbrown latinadestroys classic filmsana perezrachel zeglerbrown skinerase white culturepolitically progressivemodern western culture
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