PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH03 - Krista's Farm | SEC 05 - Ducks & Green Pastures | 432hz [hd 720p]
22 views
Published 15 hours ago |

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH03 - Krista's Farm | SEC 05 - Ducks & Green Pastures" -- farm living and comedy converge in the FARMONIC CONVERGENCE! As PSEC ON TOUR continues -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl & Dawn Pohl will show you the joys of farm life, with all of the comedy you'd expect to see in a PSEC Episode!


THIS VIDEO IS PART 05. This episode Dave Kelso provides a much more clear view of the baby ducks with their mother, Krista Pohl & Dave Kelso then discuss some more details about how and why the use of goats is great for land management, and Dave ends things off with a beautiful view of the Columbia River & vast forest canopy that can be seen from horizon to horizon.


If you want all 10 parts as 1 video, you can go here: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH03---Krista%27s-Farm---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Misc

