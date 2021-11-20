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The Next Bitcoin Is...
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123 views • November 20, 2021
Mark Moss


🔗 The Next Bitcoin Is...

Are you trying to understand cryptocurrency, what is going on, why everyone is talking about it, and maybe even looking for "the next" Bitcoin — because you feel like you missed your chance to buy it when it was cheap?

Well in this video I will break down:
- What bitcoin is doing to the world
- What is going on with cryptocurrencies in general
- How understanding the history of technology cycles is the key to understanding all of this
- Where things are headed in the future

Timecodes:
0:00 Intro
1:06 Video Overview
2:30 Technology Cycles
4:05 The Internet
6:59 Decentralized Revolution
9:17 Mark's 1000 Page Research
9:55 Solutions Come To Problems
12:37 Vitalik Buterins' Trilemma
14:13 Important Factor for Decentralization
16:30 7 Layers of The Internet
17:07 Financial System Scales In Layers
18:09 How Money, Crypto, and Internet Scales
19:23 New Apps In Development
24:15 History Repeating Itself Today
24:58 Share Your Thoughts On This!
25:26 Outro

Also, I will cover some of the most groundbreaking applications being built and used today that will scale Bitcoins' 'slow' technology, to places that we didn't think were possible until now. This is only a repeating trend that's already occurred in history with the internet, automobiles, and the financial system. In order to know what's ahead, we must already have a clear understanding of the past.

So let's go

____________________________
🔥"ENERGY MARKETS IN CRISIS - COME JOIN ME LIVE to understand how big of a problem it is, and HOW We CAN PROFIT FROM IT!! 🔥https://go.1markmoss.com/Energy
______________________________


🔴(BEWARE OF SCAMMERS)🔴
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★☆★ CONNECT WITH MARK ON SOCIAL MEDIA ★☆★
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____________________________________________________________________________________________


Disclaimer: I am NOT a financial advisor, and nothing I say is meant to be a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. I will NEVER ask you to send me money to trade or invest for you. Please report any suspicious emails or fake social media profiles claiming to be me. Don't invest money you can't afford to lose. There are no guarantees or certainties in trading or investing. My videos may contain affiliate links or sponsorship to products I believe will add value to your life and help you. In some cases, I may receive payment or other consideration from the companies mentioned in the videos. No matter what I or anyone else says, it’s important to do your own research before making a financial decision. SEE FULL DISCLAIMER HERE: https://go.1markmoss.com/disclaimer
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