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Gift of Your Divine Nature
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12 views • March 28, 2022
Weekly LIVE Group Satsang Meetings in the NOW:
https://www.NewHumanitySchool.com/events
It’s important to make time to remember yourself in a higher way, which is remembering that you are not only the mind, body, and human experience. When you look beyond your personal life, what is here is your Presence and your Awareness. Your attention and awareness is a great gift that allows you to see past the apparent reality into your higher nature. Let’s learn how to look at ourselves with fresh eyes in order to see the reality of who we truly are.
Mindo is an enlightened teacher helping others to reach Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. Mindo has helped over 550 people raise their Levels of Consciousness and discover their Highest True Potential, Freedom, and Power.
There are now 20 Enlightenment Realized Students!
Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Skype or Zoom:
https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission
Mindo offers a clear insight into the Enlightenment, Spiritual Openings, and Levels of Consciousness (LOC), helping to support you through every aspect of the spiritual journey and the process of awakening.
Mindo delivers the Full Consciousness Transmissions and holds weekly Satsangs, Meditation Meetings, Workshops, and International Retreats.
For more information about these teachings, to receive your Full Consciousness Transmission session via Skype or Zoom, for upcoming workshops and local and international retreats, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org
▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo
▶︎ Facebook: @MasterMindoFullConsciousness
▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanitySchool.com/online-store
▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com
#Enlightenment #ConsciousnessTransmission #SatMindo
©2022 All Rights Reserved
https://www.NewHumanitySchool.com/events
It’s important to make time to remember yourself in a higher way, which is remembering that you are not only the mind, body, and human experience. When you look beyond your personal life, what is here is your Presence and your Awareness. Your attention and awareness is a great gift that allows you to see past the apparent reality into your higher nature. Let’s learn how to look at ourselves with fresh eyes in order to see the reality of who we truly are.
Mindo is an enlightened teacher helping others to reach Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. Mindo has helped over 550 people raise their Levels of Consciousness and discover their Highest True Potential, Freedom, and Power.
There are now 20 Enlightenment Realized Students!
Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Skype or Zoom:
https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission
Mindo offers a clear insight into the Enlightenment, Spiritual Openings, and Levels of Consciousness (LOC), helping to support you through every aspect of the spiritual journey and the process of awakening.
Mindo delivers the Full Consciousness Transmissions and holds weekly Satsangs, Meditation Meetings, Workshops, and International Retreats.
For more information about these teachings, to receive your Full Consciousness Transmission session via Skype or Zoom, for upcoming workshops and local and international retreats, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org
▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo
▶︎ Facebook: @MasterMindoFullConsciousness
▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanitySchool.com/online-store
▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com
#Enlightenment #ConsciousnessTransmission #SatMindo
©2022 All Rights Reserved
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