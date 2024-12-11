President Trump Turbo-Charges Economy

Get Ready To Rock!!!

* Could DJT do what he’s already doing (and get the results he’s getting) if he wasn’t Commander-In-Chief all along?

* Unpack the answer to that question and the picture will draw itself.

* Hints: it involves a continuity-of-government situation, big sting operation and the crime of the century.





DJT Teases ‘Governor’ Trudeau

* He is dropping another redpill.

* The commonwealth ‘countries’ including Canada are not sovereign nations.

* They are states/territories of the U.K.; and their Prime Ministers are glorified governors.





The full segment including interview with Michael Duncan & John Ashbrook is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (10 December 2024)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1866655621715575287